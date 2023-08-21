The temperature reached 93-degrees Monday and there is room for that number to go higher. Heat advisories will become heat warnings this week

The heat wave is just getting underway but if you are not a fan, hang in there. The rest of the week will be steamy but we do see relief, it’s just several days away

The HEAT INDEX hits 100° for the second straight day in Indianapolis. This is the 4th time this season topping 100° the last two fell on July 27th (102°) and July 28th (104°). Monday marked the hottest of the season. We peaked at 91° on two occasions this year but Monday we moved higher. The preliminary high is 93° in Indianapolis. It’s only the 10th 90-degree day of the season, that’s 1/2 the total we had to-date last year.

PEAK HEAT indices Monday include 115° Bedford and 111° Raccoon Lake. Heat advisory in effect for Tuesday. Peak of the heat comes Wednesday & Thursday when 115° heat index could be more widespread in central Indiana. High temperatures are expected to climb to near record levels Wednesday and Thursday, bringing even more dangerous conditions. An Excessive Heat Watch has been hoisted for later this week.

Relief is still days away but coming. The HOT DOME will retreat entering the weekend as our default summer (“northwest flow”) pattern returns. Cool off could bring some storms Thursday and Friday.