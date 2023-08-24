High humidity and hot temperatures are on the way today. Likely, the hottest day of the year is on the way. Although nearing a record high, winds turning breezy this afternoon should keep us from tying the record of 98° (1936).

This morning, out-the-door, temperatures are gross, as dew points are running in the upper 70s. Very stuffy and sticky for the morning bus stop and rush hour. Dry weather will hold today as hazy sunshine and heat are dialed in. An excessive heat warning remains in effect, as the “feels like” temperatures could be pushing 113° in downtown around 3:30 p.m.

This evening, the heat will hold, but a weakening cold front will be dropping in for the overnight! This could bring a few storms for the state but little change in temperatures or dew points.

Friday brings additional heat and a few storms, possibly late in the day and into Saturday morning. Highs tomorrow should reach the lower 90s before a more pronounced cold front moves across the state on Saturday morning.

Cooler flow gets underway by Saturday late afternoon and through early next week. Driving our dew points down and our temperatures.