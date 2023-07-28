A very tropical, uncomfortable start to your Friday morning is underway, as temperatures are holding near 80°. Yikes! This is the beginning of the hottest day of the year for 2023. A Heat Advisory will continue through tonight as highs will reach the 90s again.

This afternoon, little wind, high humidity, and hazy sunshine will make for extreme conditions if working outdoors, as the heat index will reach over 100° at times. Be sure to watch over friends and family if outside, drink water, and take those frequent breaks. A few storms will develop in the heat but should remain spotty, meaning not all will see rainfall today.

Tonight, storm chances will increase in coverage as we head into the later hours and overnight. Some could be severe with strong wind gusts and some larger hailstones, as a slight risk exist.

Rain chances will exist on Saturday in the morning and again in the late afternoon/evening. Expect many dry hours tomorrow and still plenty of warmth and humidity. A refreshing change gets underway Sunday morning and into early next week as dew points lower and temperatures cool.