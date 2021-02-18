How much more snow to go?

Two winter storms impacted central Indiana this week depositing over 9″ of snow for the city and in some locations well over a foot. The cold and snowy spell is worth noting as February’s snow total in nearing 12″ and is now the 7th snowiest for the month to-date.

Overnight and early morning snow ranged from around one to two inches. Officially the National Weather Service in Indianapolis reported 1.5″.

The pattern took a real turn on January 30th when the first significant area-wide snow arrived. A heavy, wet snow fell on that Saturday night in late January and since that snow, there has been a total of 16″ of snow in Indianapolis officially. This accounts for 72% of the entire seasonal snow. Only five other years have been snowier for this stretch of the calendar dates. The snowiest 22.4″ in 1910.

So how much mar is there to go? We have entered the fourth-quarter of the snow season with less than 25% of the seasonal snow falling from February 18th on. We average just under 26″ of snow each year and we have just under 5″ of snow left. The bigger question, will we stay below that? There is still plenty of time left on the clock!