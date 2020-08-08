Humidity surges and daily rain chances return

Summer is back! After another cool start, temperatures Saturday afternoon climbed into the low and mid 80s. This is near the average for this time of year. Winds have shifted out of the south, bringing warmer and more humid air into the state. Dew point temperatures Saturday afternoon had already risen between 5° to 10° warmer from where they were on Friday afternoon. We’ll really be feeling the spike in humidity by Sunday afternoon.

We have another great evening in store. Temperatures won’t be as cool, but we remain dry and comfortable.

This shift in our weather pattern isn’t just bringing in the summer heat and humidity but it’s also bringing daily rain chances. Most of us stay completely dry on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds around. However, a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, especially in our southern counties. Dew point temperatures will soar to near 70°, meaning it will feel rather muggy outside.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible very early Monday morning but better chances of rain will arrive during the afternoon and evening. We stay warm, very humid with unsettled weather throughout the rest of the week.