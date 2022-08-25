INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana drought conditions have slightly worsened over the last week. Since June 1, we have picked up 6.47″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 5.36″ below where we should have since June 1.

Overall, it has been a dry summer. We are currently sitting at the 15th driest summer on record, with less than one week left in August.

Moderate drought conditions dropped to 0% across the state! Abnormally dry conditions increased from 14% to 34% coverage across the state.

What does this mean? Each category means there will likely be different impacts from different factors around the state. “Abnormally dry” usually means the grass will turn brown, gardens will need to be watered more frequently, and crops are stressed. Once we hit the “Moderate” drought stage, there are more noticeable changes. Crops become more stressed, your lawn needs to be watered more often, and water levels begin to decrease.

The higher up the scale the drought goes, the more severe the impacts will be to crops, your lawn, and water levels. As we continue to climb the scale on the drought monitor, more dangerous conditions also begin to set up, causing concern for fire.

June and July were short compared to the average rainfall totals for the month. June wrapped up the 8th driest June on record.

August is running in a deficit, just 0.27″ below where we should be for the month already.