Indiana winter storm: Timing of ice, rain and snow for the next two days

Good evening from the weather center. How about the APRIL-LIKE warmth to open February!

IT FEELS LIKE APRIL – BUT NOT FOR LONG

WARMEST open to a February in 10 years and normal for April 1st. Several locations top 60° & it is the warmest in Indianapolis since January 1st.The mildest weather since New Year’s Day and an April-like feel mask the approach of a major winter storm. Winter storm warnings are now issued for almost the entire state of Indiana.

This storm comes in two pieces with a lead wave and colder air arriving Wednesday. Then the MAIN EVENT Thursday as “Panhandle Hooker” storm dips south scooping up Gulf of Mexico moisture and transporting it north. Southern track favors large snowfall potential in Indiana. This storm has a lot of moisture to work with. In excess of 1″ liquid means snowfall is plentiful. Rule of thumb is for every 1″ of rain=10″ of snow. Temperature dependent. Not all of this falls as frozen but what does will be “fluffier”. Feel the ratio will be high.

COLD AIR arrives late tonight and brings swift transition to frozen precipitation NW pre-dawn. Transition from NW to SE underway with city of Indianapolis receiving frozen precipitation (sleet/freezing rain) starting as early as noon Wednesday. After a lull late Wednesday night and after area-wide temps slump below freezing. Frozen precipitation is falling. Most areas as snow starting early Thursday. Becomes heavy at times mid/late morning.

Finally, storm totals (ending early Friday morning) may exceed 15″ in many locations in Northwest-central Indiana. Snowfall techniques support 8″ to 12″ of snow in the city of Indianapolis most of which falls on Thursday.

We are expecting a period of heavy snowfall rates from midmorning Thursday into the early afternoon creating treacherous travel and whiteout conditions. Meanwhile, areas of southern and southeastern Indiana will still be on the receiving end of freezing rain or a mix of sleet and freezing rain before a transition to snow before ending late or well into the early hours of Friday.

We cannot stress that new information will be available later this evening and be sure to check back for updates on air and online. NEW data arrives just before our 10 pm forecast and we can better firm up timing, track, temperatures and totals.