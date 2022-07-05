INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has been HOT! Widespread highs in the upper 90s and even low 100s have made today’s weather the hottest we’ve seen since July 2012. As of 5:00pm, the high temperature in downtown Indianapolis is 99°. The last time the city was this hot was on July 25th, 2012! High humidity has brought feels-like temps into the 105-110° range across the state. The peak feels-like temperature downtown was 109°.

Despite the 99° downtown high temperature, we have not set a record. That mark belongs to a 103° high set during the heat wave in 2012. Unsurprisingly, drought conditions were severe at the time, not far off from abnormally dry & moderate drought conditions that much of the state is experiencing now. The dry soil does not release as much moisture on these hot & sunny days, which actually makes it easier for the air to heat up.

This level of heat is rare though. If we take a look at years that have even just a single day with a 99° high or hotter, you’ll need to go back to 1995 to fill the most recent six years on our chart. Only two years in the past 30+ have reached the 100° mark or hotter.

The dominant factors in our hot weather today are a substantial upper level ridge, abundant sunshine, southerly wind, and the drought conditions. These will persist over the next couple of days with our only chance for rain coming in the form of isolated afternoon or overnight storms. Eventual relief will come after a front passes on Friday.