INDIANAPOLIS – A conditional severe weather threat exists across Central Indiana between the hours of 6-10pm this Monday evening.

Central Indiana radar as of 5:45PM

Evening storm threat

Severe storms are possible across Central Indiana this evening as a weak low pressure system approaches the state. At the surface and aloft, there is enough energy to support a storm capable of producing large hail and even some damaging wind. The question is, how many storms are able to develop and if they will become strong enough to tap into this energy.

With that being said, we feel that isolated storms are more likely than widespread activity. This will occur largely between 6-10pm.

Becoming more comfortable

Cooler and drier air will advance southward into Indiana overnight. This will assist in clearing our sky and eliminating any humidity at the surface. The sun will rise on a mostly clear sky, but a northeasterly breeze will keep warming more modest. We’ll enjoy temps in the mid 50s at the start of the day and low to mid 70s by the late afternoon. It will be the first of several days without a storm threat as well!

Wednesday and Thursday will each be exceptional days to enjoy outdoors. Dry, sunny, and warm conditions are expected each day.

Friday through the weekend we will be warm, but also potentially stormy. Don’t be afraid to make outdoors plans, but remember keep an eye to the sky if you’ll be outdoors.