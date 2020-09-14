It was the 3rd completely sunny day of the year but why was it ‘cloudy’?

Technically there wasn’t a cloud in the sky Monday. I honestly do not recall a sky over central Indiana that looked like this. Today’s sun was dimmed by high altitude wildfire smoke, the most impact-full and most vivid that I can recall. An amazing, hazy sun overhead lead to this vivid sunrise from Four Winds Lakeside Inn camera at lake Monroe early Monday.

Full sunshine has been very hard to come by this year with only two days deemed 100% sunny, February 21st and March 7th. Today was the 3rd, but the high altitude smoke dimmed the sun overhead.

True cloud cover will be at a minimum Tuesday but we will add clouds Wednesday. Rainfall has been terribly hard to come by as well. The rain chances remain minimal with only a few scattered showers possible Thursday. Since August 19th, this is the DRIEST spell for the calendar dates in 112 years.