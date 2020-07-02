July is bringing the heat; an extended stretch of 90-degree days

A heat wave is underway! 90-degree heat will be here through the holiday weekend and well into the following week. We’re potentially in store for the longest stretch of 90-degree days since 2012, when saw 17 consecutive days in the 90s from the end of June into mid-July. A high pressure “hot dome” is expanding across much of the nation, bringing the heat and removing much of the organized rainfall.

Northeasterly winds are streaming in drier air, allowing the humidity to back off slightly this Thursday. Dew point temperatures have fallen from the oppressive 70s from previous days, into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. This is still “humid” but noticeably more comfortable from earlier in the week. We’ll keep the heat and humidity around these levels for the next couple of days.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 60s/low 70s overnight. We’ll have plenty of sunshine mixed with a few afternoon clouds on Friday with highs right back into the low 90s.

The humidity builds for the holiday weekend and highs start to rise a few more degrees, into the mid 90s. The air temperature combined with the moisture in the air could lead to a “Feels Like” temperature near or above 100° by next week! Stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.