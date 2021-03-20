Keeping the sunshine as we continue to warmup!

The spring season is officially underway. The vernal equinox occurred at 5:37 AM, when the sun was positioned directly over the earth’s equator. We opened the season with much more comfortable temperatures compared to Friday. With abundant sunshine around, highs peaked in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon.

Our evening is looking good! If you’re heading to one of the many Big Tournament games around central Indiana tonight, it will be clear and calm. Have the jacket handy for when you’re heading home. Temperatures will be turning quite chilly once again. We won’t be quite as cold as last night but temperatures will still fall to the mid 30s by early Sunday morning.

We’ll keep serious sunshine around for your Sunday too. Along with that, we’ll warm temperatures up a bit more. Expect highs to reach the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

The dry stretch will come to end by Tuesday as we’ll be tracking or next chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. From there, a wetter pattern sets up to close out the week. There will be pockets of dry time too but you’ll want to keep the umbrella nearby.