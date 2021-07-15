Late day storms for Thursday; soggy end to the week

Good morning! We are starting off this morning dry with a few clouds. Clouds and storms roll in this afternoon. We will have a mix of sun and clouds as you head out the door. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s making for a hot and humid day. It will also be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 5-20 mph.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with showers likely. Heavy pockets of rain are also likely overnight.

Friday will be a soggy day with showers and storms around all day. Heavy pockets of rain also are possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

This weekend will feature more showers and storms. I don’t think either day will be a washout but keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures both days will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.





We FINALLY start to dry out next week with temperatures in the 80’s.