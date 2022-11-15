A light mix of snow and rain will be with us off and on today with little to no accumulation for our area. Unlike Saturday’s snowfall, this system is a bit more ragged and with drier air in play, only small amounts are anticipated, a dusting in a few counties at best.

Clouds will hang heavy, though, making for a rather gray, chilly afternoon. Winds will be relatively light and variable, so not much of a wind chill, as highs only reach the upper 30s. The winter pattern is locked in, but snow chances should remain low through Friday.

This weekend does look dry both days with additional sunshine building. Still cold but brighter, especially on Sunday! A warming trend is indicated for early next week bringing temperatures back to a more seasonal level.