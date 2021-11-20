Light wintry mix possible today; steady showers arrive overnight

A wave of light rain, snow and graupel is traveling over central Indiana this Saturday morning. The icy mix is not going to stick around all day and most of the activity is going to slide east of the area by 2 PM. Some clouds could even break later today, which will help temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 40s late in the afternoon.

A more prominent storm system is going to travel over the Midwest overnight and bring a more favorable shower chance to central Indiana. The rainfall is going to fill into the area after midnight with the activity lingering into Sunday morning. The round of rain is associated with a cold frontal boundary, which will allow temperatures to drop early in the week!

A blast of cold weather is expected Monday and Tuesday! Bitter air is going to make a push into the area on Monday. Winds will kick up and flurries may even be possible early in the day. Highs that afternoon will have a hard time rising into the mid-30s. We also could see the coldest air of the season (so far) early Tuesday morning with lows in the teens!