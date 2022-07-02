Scattered thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night and brought much-needed rainfall. Not all locations were fortunate enough to see rain. The heaviest rain impacted spots southeast of Indianapolis. A station measured more than 1” of rain, with more than 0.7” in Greenwood and Edinburgh. The Indianapolis Airport only received 0.04” within the last 24 hours.

Wind damage was also reported in Rushville around 7:50 PM Friday. Trees snapped and were uprooted at the Rush County Fairgrounds. The Rushville Police Department also reported that the strong winds from the storm knocked down a communication tower.

Showers are moving out this morning and skies are becoming brighter. There is going to be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover today with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It is still going to be another warm day, but it will be cooler compared to Friday when Indianapolis reached 95°! Less humid conditions are expected as dew points fall below 60° by the afternoon hours.

There are going to be several dry hours this holiday weekend. Tonight and Sunday are looking dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will trend warmer in the upcoming days with highs back into the lower 90s on the Fourth of July! Storm chances are limited Monday afternoon.