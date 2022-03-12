This weekend started with some of the coldest weather of all-time for the day. It began with a bitter cold morning as temps fell to 13 degrees in the metro area with a wind chill of -2. An abundance of sun through the late morning and afternoon helped us warm despite a strong WNW wind with gusts in the 30s. Indy finished the day with a high of 26, just two above the record minimum high temp for the day.

Temperatures will be in the teens again as we begin the day off cold. Temperatures will not wait long to warm up however. A strong southerly flow will ensue as high pressure centers to our southeast and a warm front traverses the Midwest from west to east tomorrow. It will be a windy day, but one that will propel temperatures back into the low to mid 50s! There will be partial cloud cover in the morning, even a flurry is possible, but the sun will wrest control of the sky again in the afternoon. A mild and quiet night will ensue with temps back in the mid 30s.

Monday and the majority of the work week will sustain what should be the warmest week so far this year. High temps are unlikely to be any lower than the low to mid 50s and may peak as high as the low 70s later on! The upper level pattern supports a ridge through the East Central US and this will keep the air mass overhead warm. In addition to primarily dry weather, we can expect a week with plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors.

By the way, don’t forget to turn those clocks forward an hour tonight!