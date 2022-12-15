Winds gusted to 47 mph just after 1am Thursday while temperatures were in the lower 50s, temperatures have dropped and the pattern takes a chilly turn for December’s second half.

NEEDED THE RAIN AND COULD USE MORE

Two-day rainfall totals exceeded 1″ inch Indy with top total 1.25″ Bloomington. Largest rainfall total since late Oct. For the year, Indianapolis is still over 8″ below normal while Lafayette, Kokomo & Muncie still struggle with a deficit of ONE FOOT below normal precipitation.

This was our 5th 50-degree day this December and tenth straight full-day ABOVE normal. The early morning high of 53° in Indianapolis Thursday came shortly after 1am and along with a peak wind gust of 47 mph in Indianapolis and over 50 mph at Lafayette, Frankfort and Westfield.

The storm that brought the rain and now the colder air is still churning over the upper-Midwest. Responsible of nearly six dozen tornado reports over the past three days it is still producing severe winter weather. Blizzard warnings are out for the third straight day across the Dakota’s where winds are still gusting to 50mph.

The FIRST FLURRIES of December are developing late Thursday and these will spread east through midnight. The last “trace” of snow in Indianapolis was November 19th, nearly 4 weeks ago.

“Spokes” of energy will pinwheel around the powerful storm will generating some snow flurries or a passing light snow shower here over the next few days.

The mid-month pattern change is fully underway tonight but the bitter cold still on hold here for another week. December 2022 is running 4° per day above normal but now a more seasonal chill takes hold. The weekend temperatures will run about 8° below normal with highs only around freezing (32°).

There continues to be a high likelihood that real bitter cold air will invade later next week and sweep into central Indiana. At this distance the arctic front looks to blast through the state next Thursday, the first full-day of winter. Current thinking is that we will squeeze out some snow accompanied by gusty winds and falling temperatures. If indeed this Arctic Express does roar in, we could see temperatures plummet and go below zero for the first time in three years. Again that is still days away so be sure to check back in for updates.