MIDNIGHT UPDATE from the weather center early Thursday morning

The arctic air has surged into central Indiana and while the front stalls, the main storm is to bring new snows Thursday.

ROUND ONE OF SNOW BRINGS BIG TOTALS

Snowfall totals have already topped 8″ in some locations north and additional snowfall of 4″ to 6″ on Thursday there, could bring snow totals to 15″ in northwest central Indiana. Top totals thus far 8.8″ Lafayette and 8″ in Kokomo.

LULL UNDERWAY Part II of this winter storm surges north overnight. After the lull new snows spread rapidly northeast quickly dropping snow and visibility before sunrise here.

UPDATED SNOWFALL FORECAST: Early Wednesday evening sleet and freezing rain will lead to reduced snow totals in Indianapolis. However, moderate to heavy snow is still likely bringing additional snowfall of 6″ to 10″ possible. Snowfall combined with gusty north winds are to create whiteout conditions Thursday making travel dangerous. Be sure to tune in through the day for complete coverage of the winter storm here on Fox 59.