Do you remember what happened on this date last year? A storm system brought our first significant snow of the 2022-23 winter season for central Indiana! Indianapolis measured 2.7” of snow with only a high of 32°. Two days prior to the event, Indy had a high of 73°!

No snow is in the forecast today! However, it is another chilly morning across central Indiana. Temperatures have dropped into the mid-30s around the area, which is five to 10 degrees higher compared to Saturday morning. There is still a dry air mass over the region, which is going to keep the area dry, and skies clear for another day. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon!

The weather is going to remain mild and dry through mid-November. There will be many opportunities to hang up holiday lights or to get some yard work done. Highs tomorrow are going to be running 10 degrees above average for the date!

Rain chances are low for the next several days. However, there is a storm system that will impact the Ohio Valley late in the week and it will bring our next shot at rainfall. Scattered showers are expected on Friday and temperatures will trend cooler heading into next weekend.