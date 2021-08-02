Mild spell is brief, summer heat and humidity return soon

TONIGHT:  Early evening clouds will diminish.  Clearing and very mild with low humidity.  Coolest temperatures outlying. Light to calm northeast winds under 10 mph.

LOW 58

TUESDAY:  Sunny skies with summer-time clouds returning and mixing with the sun.  Mild along with a continued low level of humidity. A bit breezy by afternoon, northeast winds 8-17mph.
HIGH 81

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and still mild.  Humidity levels remain low.

HIGH 83

THURSDAY:  Partly cloudy and warmer along with rise in humidity.
HIGH 85

FRIDAY:  Partly sunny, warmer and noticeably more humid.
HIGH 86

SATURDAY:  Sunshine along with summer-time afternoon clouds.  Becoming breezy and hotter.  More humid with a Peak heat index nearing 95° in the afternoon.

HIGH 90

SUNDAY:  Partly cloudy, windy.  Hot and humid.  Peak heat index near 100°.

HIGH 93

MONDAY:  Partly cloudy, hot and humid.  A widely scattered afternoon downpour or thunderstorm possible.  Coverage under 20%

HIGH 90

