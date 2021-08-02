Mild spell is brief, summer heat and humidity return soon

The forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority Weather Center

TONIGHT: Early evening clouds will diminish. Clearing and very mild with low humidity. Coolest temperatures outlying. Light to calm northeast winds under 10 mph.

LOW 58

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with summer-time clouds returning and mixing with the sun. Mild along with a continued low level of humidity. A bit breezy by afternoon, northeast winds 8-17mph.

HIGH 81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and still mild. Humidity levels remain low.

HIGH 83

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer along with rise in humidity.

HIGH 85

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and noticeably more humid.

HIGH 86

SATURDAY: Sunshine along with summer-time afternoon clouds. Becoming breezy and hotter. More humid with a Peak heat index nearing 95° in the afternoon.

HIGH 90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. Hot and humid. Peak heat index near 100°.

HIGH 93

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A widely scattered afternoon downpour or thunderstorm possible. Coverage under 20%

HIGH 90