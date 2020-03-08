Mild stretch continues as shower chances rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a fantastic start to the weekend with full sunshine and seasonal highs around central Indiana. Temperatures on Saturday reached near the 50° mark, including Indianapolis. We will have a similar set up today with dry weather, but temperatures are going to be even higher compared to yesterday. Highs will reach into the lower 60s with the help from strong southerly wind flow. It will turn breezy today with wind gusts between 25 and 30 MPH.

Dry weather conditions will continue this evening and overnight as more clouds fill into the state. Our next storm system is going to arrive tomorrow and bring the area scattered rain. Showers will be spotty in nature Monday afternoon and likely turn steady late in the day. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder Monday night as the system travels over the state. Rain chances will linger into Tuesday morning’s commute.

The mild stretch will last through the workweek! Highs through Friday will remain above average. However, the unseasonably warm air will come with multiple rain chances in the week ahead. We are still several days out, but forecast models are showing the potential for a rain-snow mix late in the day Saturday. Stay tuned for more updates from the FOX59 Weather Authority!