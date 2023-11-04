It is a mild morning across central Indiana with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s! Skies are mostly cloudy for now, but they will brighten as the day progresses. By midday, cloud coverage will drop and there is going to be plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures today should peak in the mid-60s, which is above average for early November in Indianapolis (57°).

Don’t forget the clocks will change tonight with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM. We will ‘fall back’ one hour tonight, which will alter the sunrise and sunset times. Sunrise and sunset will occur an hour earlier after the time change with the new sunset time happening at 5:39 PM on Sunday.

A wind shift will also occur overnight, and it will contribute to a drop in temperatures on Sunday. Tomorrow morning is going to fall near 40°, which will be about 10 degrees cooler compared to this morning. Highs tomorrow afternoon will recover and will rise back into to the lower 60s.

A zonal upper flow wind pattern over the United States is going to keep the weather pattern mild for the next several days. We even have a chance to see highs near 70° a couple days this week!