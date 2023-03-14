INDIANAPOLIS – After relatively cold weather over the past several days, we finally snap out of the chilliness with a warm up on the way.

Temperatures swing on Wednesday

Mild weather soon returns, but not before a cold start to your hump day. A high pressure system will be overhead tonight and our weather will be cool, calm, and dry as a result. These are ideal conditions for heat to radiate off the surface efficiently, and the morning will begin in the upper teens and low 20s.

There will be plenty of sun to greet us at the top of the morning and shine brightly through much of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to return in the evening, but only after we near peak heating. Along with a southerly wind, which will become prevalent in the afternoon, temps will break into the upper 40s and low 50s! A nice turnaround from several days of high temps at least 10 degrees below average.

Late week messiness

Clouds will enter the state on Thursday as high pressure exits. A mild southerly breeze will take us through the day and take temperatures to the upper 50s & low 60s as well. The majority of the day will be reasonably nice, but that’s before rain comes into the picture. Scattered showers will move into the state by the late afternoon and will become steady some time after dark.

Wind will pick up by Friday morning as the backend of the system rolls through. The morning will be wet with some snow mixing with rain in our northern counties. Partial clearing will occur in the afternoon, but temps will be no warmer than low 40s with wind chill nearly 10 degrees cooler. A chilly evening will take us into a cold weekend.