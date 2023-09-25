Central Indiana is quickly drying out due to the lack of rainfall for the past month. The rain total in Indianapolis is below a 0.2″ for September, making the deficit climb to above 2.5″ below average to date.

Much-needed rain is on the way, but it will hold off until Tuesday afternoon. Today, skies will be mostly sunny again with temperatures rebounding back into the lower 80s.

A storm system will slide over the Midwest midweek and it will bring our next chances for rainfall. There could be a few showers around early Tuesday. However, the coverage will rise to 30% around central Indiana later in the afternoon.

Peak coverage (60%) will likely occur early Wednesday morning according to FOX Futurecast. Embedded downpours and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. A couple stronger cell may form and produce gusty winds.

Isolated locations that see the thunderstorms and downpours may see more than 0.80″ of rainfall. It does appear most totals should remain below 0.40″ through Thursday morning.