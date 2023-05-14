INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm and muggy weekend, we return to seasonal temperatures and drier conditions in Indiana starting on Monday.

Mostly dry on Monday

There’s a chance for spotty, light showers Monday morning. Then by lunch time, we dry out. Starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies, clouds begin to break down Monday late afternoon to early evening for a bit of last-minute sunshine to close out the first day of the work week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

We return to mild weather at the beginning of this new week ahead. High temperatures will be in the low 70s over the first few days this week with mostly dry conditions. Our first chance for rain will come Tuesday this week, but some dry time is likely during the second half of the day.

We then enjoy a stretch of sunny days that will conclude with a chance for thunderstorms on Friday. Similar to Tuesday, this will be in and out with nice weather quickly returning for the weekend.