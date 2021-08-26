More heat and humidity today; tracking daily storm chances

Occasional showers and thunderstorms have been moving across central Indiana this Thursday morning. Most of the activity has been in our northernmost counties. The rain has been light since midnight within Marion County. However, some locations on Wednesday received a large amount of rain in a short period of time.

The heaviest downpours were noted in northern Owen County, southern Putnam County and near Plainfield. The Indianapolis Airport received 1.24” of rain within a 50-minute period, which is more than what we have had in the past 40 days (1.19”).

A heat advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana for today. The advisory is set to start at noon and end at 8 PM. Highs will rise near 90° this afternoon with heat indices around 100°! If you must work outdoors today, take several breaks, and find ways to stay cool.

A steamy atmosphere will keep storm chances alive this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are the main threats with any thunderstorm that fires up today.

There is going to be another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms on Friday before storm chances wind down for the weekend. Temperatures will hold in the 90s until early next week. Highs will become more seasonal by Monday.