Happy Happy Friday! Grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning as showers have now worked their way into Indy. Rain will stick around for much of the morning and into parts of the afternoon. It will remain mild with highs in the low 50s.

The Big Ten championship is tomorrow as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Iowa Hawkeyes! The weather couldn’t be any better. Highs will stay in the low 50s under a cloudy sky with dry conditions. However, the dry conditions won’t last long as rain chances return on Sunday.

The Colts will be on the road playing their division rivals The Tennessee Titans. If you are making the drive down to Tennessee, you will miss all the rain here as highs in Nashville will be in the low 60s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday: Rain showers return to the forecast but we continue to stay mild with highs in the low 50s. We finally cool off to kick off the new work week as we fall from the 50s into the 40s on Monday.