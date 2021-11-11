National Weather Service changes flooding headlines: what you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service is changing how it issues different flood headlines. The NWS office here in Indianapolis switched over earlier this week.

One big change is the consolidation of the different flood watches, warnings, advisories, etc.

Nine flood products have been condensed down into four: Flood Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Flood Watch, and a Flood Advisory.

The purpose of the consolidation is to make it easier for the public to understand the threat with as little confusion as possible. The language in the product itself is also changing to be more impacted-based, or how this will impact those in the watch/warning/advisory.

The National Weather Service plans on completely removing the “advisory” terminology, but as Crystal Pettet, the service hydrologist at the National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis explained, that will not happen overnight.

The entire document on the changes to the products can be found here.