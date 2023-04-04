A few scattered showers and storms have fired up this Tuesday morning for south-central Indiana. The activity is fired up along a warm front as it shifts north this morning. However, the scattered thunderstorms will not last all day.

There will be plenty of dry time this afternoon with decreasing clouds. Indianapolis will even have a shot at tying or breaking the record high for the date. The last time the city rose to 80° on April 4 was in 1929. Highs today will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A severe weather outbreak is anticipated from northeastern Texas to the Great Lakes. Two zones are highlighted under a moderate risk (level 4/5) today, including eastern Iowa and another through Arkansas.

The threat for severe storms locally rises late Tuesday night through Wednesday. By tomorrow, the entire area is under an enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather. There will be a few rounds of thunderstorms that impact the state. If the storms hold together from the severe weather outbreak out west, the initial wave will arrive at before sunrise.

The main timing for severe weather will be between 10 AM and 7 PM. All threats are at play, including damaging straight-line winds more than 70 MPH, tornadoes, and large hail. Find ways to receive severe weather alerts throughout the day on Wednesday and stay tuned for updates from the FOX59 Weather Team.