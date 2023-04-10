INDIANAPOLIS – Warm and dry air is known for making some of the most comfortable outdoor weather conditions, and this week we’ll get to enjoy just that.

A look ahead at Tuesday

Cool mornings will continue to play a role in our weather over the course of this week with temps falling back into the low 40s, even upper 30s in spots. Dry air and plenty of sun will make for a quick return to the 60s, which is where we should be by lunchtime. We’ll enjoy highs in the low to mid 70s later in the afternoon. A light breeze is expected through the afternoon.

The work week remains dry

A strong ridge will build across the Eastern US and keep our weather comfortable and dry through the remainder of the work week. This will occur along with high pressure at the surface and even the wind will remain on the lighter side. This is certainly atypical weather for what is the fourth wettest month on average, but it won’t be hard to find time to enjoy outdoors!

For those into statistics, this is likely to be the first work week with highs in the 70s each day since September 5th-9th, 2022!

Rain chance increases this weekend

Our next chance for rain will come late on Friday, but this chance will be slight. However, the chance for rain will begin to increase more significantly by the second half of Saturday. Rain will move in along with a front and will usher in our next round of cooler air.