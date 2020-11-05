No cold, no clouds, no November for now

NO COLD

There is no real cold anywhere across the Nation and the fast, west to east – “flat” jet stream brings mild air off the Pacific and bathes the nation with mild air. Thursday’s high of 69-degrees was 11-degrees above normal and more typical of a late September/early October afternoon.

The warmth will continue well beyond the weekend – a weekend that will warm to as much as 15 to 20-degrees above normal. While daily record highs will not fall the staying power of such warmth this time of year is rare. Reaching 70-degrees Friday and each of the next five days will be the longest such stretch in a November in ten years.

NO CLOUDS

The mid and high level clouds are pulling out of the state late Thursday leading to some beautiful sunsets – captured below from our camera in Westfield. It is a young November but we’ve already had nearly 70% possible sunshine this month, a month that typically is among the cloudiest annually.

Each of the first 10 months of 2020 have all under produced in sunshine – meaning it has been cloudier that normal until November. Despite clouds Thursday we are looking and the potential of 100% sunshine Friday and Saturday and mostly sunny skies well into early next week. At this time it will be the brightest open to a November since 2008.

Clouds will increase later next Tuesday as a cold front approaches bringing our next chance of rain before sunrise Wednesday.