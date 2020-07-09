Not as hot the next few days; a new heat wave next week

Our first heat wave of the summer is coming to an end. On Thursday, Indianapolis reached 90-degrees for the 11th time this year. Only one day this month has not reached 90-degrees in the circle city. While we’re ending our streak of 90-degree days. a new heat wave sets up next week.

The brief “cooldown” will arrive for the weekend as cold front brings a drier air mass to the area and cooler temperatures.

That front arrives Friday and out ahead of it, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few showers will be possible by daybreak and a broken line of showers and storms will move east, across the state, into the early afternoon.

Temperatures won’t be quite so hot on Thursday, it will be breezy and humidity starts lowering to more manageable levels by the evening.

It will still be warm but more seasonal for the weekend. We don’t keep the 90s away for long. By next Tuesday, the heat builds back in, 90s return and we could be seeing some of the warmest air of the year over the course of this next heat wave.