Not as sunny but pleasant for Memorial Day

After what was a very cool start to the morning, Sunday shaped up very nicely for the Indy 500. Temperatures early Sunday dropped to 42° in Indianapolis. That ties for the 4th coldest morning on record for an Indianapolis 500. We had plenty of sunshine around all day long and that helped bump temperatures back up to more comfortable levels, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

When it comes to temperatures on Race Day, the 80s take the flag! We’ve peaked in the 80s on Indy 500 race days 43 times. However, today is one of the exceptions as we ad another tally to the 70° category. This was the coolest afternoon for the Indy 500 in 8 years. In 2013, the high temperature only reached 68° on the day of the race.

The evening will be cool but dry. Clouds will start to build in late this evening, which will help temperatures from falling as far. By early Monday morning, we’ll have dropped to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll have more clouds around for Memorial Day but it will still bring plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the mid 70s, snapping our streak of 80-degree warmth on the holiday. Each of the past five have reached 80° and above. Remember Memorial Day in 2018? It was a hot one where the temperature reached 95°! No 90s in the forecast but we do get back to summer-like warmth in the 80s next weekend.