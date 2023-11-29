We only have two more days until we kick off the final month of the year. We are wrapping up November on a chilly note. Over the next few days, we will see temps climb out of the 20’s and jump back into the upper 40’s for Wednesday.

November has been a roller coaster of a month as we kicked off the month with temperatures well below average. A few days later we jumped from the mid 40’s to the mid 60’s. The warmest day of November was 78° on November 8. That was one degree off of a record high of 79° set back in 2020. The lowest high temperature recorded was 26° on November 28.

To add to the craziness, it’s also been very dry November. We have seen rain on only eight days with the most rain falling on November 17. So far we have seen .93″ of rain which is well below our mark of 3.45″. There is a chance we add to that number Thursday night with an approaching low-pressure system.