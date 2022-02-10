INDIANAPOLIS – On February 9, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law. The U.S. Army Signal Service was assigned to oversee the new organization and a weather bureau was born!

On this day, 151 years ago, in 1871, the Weather Bureau records officially began in Indianapolis. Here’s a look at an observation form from February 1871:

This observation site was somewhere on 10th Street.

Partial records for the site go back to January 1861 with precipitation recorded. Back in those days, there were many sites recording weather data but consistent and official observations did not begin until Feb. 10, 1871, in downtown Indianapolis.

Almost 20 years later, in 1890, the weather service was first identified as a civilian agency when Congress, at the request of President Benjamin Harrison, passed an act transferring the meteorological responsibilities of the Signal Service to the newly-created U.S. Weather Bureau in the Department of Agriculture.

It wasn’t until 1970, almost 100 years after records began in Indianapolis, that the U.S. Weather Bureau became the National Weather Service.

Today, 122 weather forecast offices in six different regions are in operation.