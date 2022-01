INDIANAPOLIS – Our highest snow total on this day goes back to 1927!

Record high: 69° set back in 1890

Record low: -19° set back in 1918

Snowfall: 6.9″ set back in 2019

Precipitation: 1.28″ set back in 2013

Back in 1976, a tornado damaged homes and outbuildings near Seymour. Electrical transmission towers were also blown over.

These records start in 1871 and go until today.