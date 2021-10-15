One more round of rain then a huge change underway; Wet, cloudy and warm October to take a break.

HEAVY TOTALS

Rainfall was heavy late Thursday night and early Friday morning and we haven’t seen the last of the rain just yet. Some locations topped 2″ before the rain eased and while the city of Indianapolis added another .85″ This brings the total for the month to 4.37″, the 7th wettest on record to date for October and wettest October in 20 years.

A stalled front and a area of low pressure riding northeast tonight will bring back downpours and a few embedded thunderstorms that will add to the already hefty rain totals. Rainfall coverage will rise to just over 85% coverage before 12am. Be rain gear ready for area high school games, as the second half’s look soggy! Some localized flooding is possible with some new totals exceeding 1″ are possible. Amounts will be higher in and around thunderstorms.

DRY TIME IS COMING

The dreary October is taking a turn with a run on sun expected. Behind the passing cold front Saturday morning, drier and cooler air brings an extended spell of sunny weather along with it. Each of the next four days will be mostly sunny and the next real threat for rain will not arrive until mid-week.

READY FOR A CHILL?

The stunning run of warmth this monthly has elevated October 2021 to the second warmest on record and one of the reasons we have been so warm have been very warm nights. Scanning weather records, this is the FEWEST number of nights below 50-degrees since weather records began 150 years ago. On average we would have posted thirteen nights by mid-October this year only three. Tonight the cold front will allow for much cooler air to arrive bringing lows into the 40s by daybreak. Sunday will produce the coolest of the season with a forecast low of 42° Sunday.

OCTOBER 2021 WARMEST IN OVER A CENTURY

This has been a remarkable run of unseasonably warm weather. Each day this October has averaged above normal at a whopping 10-degrees per day, bringing the average temperature to 69° – the second warmest on record and warmest since 1879, 142 years ago!

While this weekend will average nearly 20-degrees cooler than last weekend, the pattern isn’t completely changing. This cool off is temporary and the ‘wavy’ weather pattern aloft will bring a quick temperature turnaround by early next week. Sunshine will aid in a rise in afternoon temperatures back to and above 70-degrees early next week.