One of the sunniest days this summer and more sunshine coming

In this strange year of 2020, we have noticed that sunny days have been hard to come by. Each of the first eight months of the year have been more cloudy than average and August has been struggling too. August is annually the sunniest month of the year with 68% possible sunshine, July and September tie for second. But this month has only produced a little more than half the possible sunshine to-date. Today was a treat!

Wednesday tied as the sunniest day of the summer with June 12th and marked only the 7th time this year with skies so clear. The clearest days of 2020 were February 21st and March 7th with no clouds recorded either day.

Could Thursday be 100% sunshine? We have a chance, the percent of cloud cover over the next six days is the lowest Thursday at only 3%! Stay tuned, Thursday could be the sunniest day this summer, we will let you know.