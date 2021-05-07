Passing showers Friday afternoon; starting off Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine

Showers and thunderstorms traveled across central Indiana Thursday evening. Heavy downpours along with storms fired up ahead of a cold front on Thursday and dropped 0.25” of rain in Indianapolis.

Hard to believe we are already a week into the new month! The city is trending nearly 0.2” below average to date with the monthly total up to 0.78”. The average precipitation total for the month in Indianapolis is more than five inches.

We are starting off the day dry with mostly sunny skies! It was a chilly morning with lows dipping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Temperatures will recover a bit this afternoon and will climb into the lower 60s. Indianapolis will rise to 62°, which is unseasonably cool for this time of year!

There will be plenty of sunshine early in the day, but skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon. Another cold front is going to track over the state later today and it could trigger a few rain showers for the evening commute.

A couple thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either. Strong storms are not expected, but a few heavy downpours may develop later today.

The shower chances will quickly decline this evening and skies will turn clear during the overnight! The combination of the clearing sky overnight, lows in the 30s and light northerly winds may form some frost early tomorrow morning!

Another storm system is going to arrive on Mother’s Day! Wind speeds will pick up as steady rainfall travels over the state on Sunday.