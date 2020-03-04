Passing showers keep the pattern busy for Indianapolis!

It may have been a clear and cool open the day across central Indiana, but a weak low pressure system will bring a few passing showers. Clouds will build into the state as the system quickly approaches the area with shower chances rising late in the morning. Temperatures at the bus stop will fall into the mid-30s but should rebound back into the mid-50s after school! Rain showers will depart early in the afternoon with late day clearing by the evening rush hour. Wind speeds are going to pick up again today with the passing cold front. Gusts could rise to 30 MPH this afternoon.

Skies will turn mostly clear overnight as lows fall back into the lower 30s. There will be several dry hours in the forecast on Thursday before another round of light showers arrives that evening. Cloud cover will increase, and breezy conditions will return. Expect another mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another cold front is expected to travel over the Midwest Thursday night and colder air will channel into central Indiana. The falling temperatures will allow light rain to turn to scattered snow showers by Friday morning. Highs will dip near 40 degrees Friday afternoon, then should recover by the weekend.

Plan for another taste of spring this weekend! High pressure over Ohio Valley will provide the area with plenty of sun on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will quickly jump through the weekend with the help from the strong March sunshine. Highs in the lower 60s arrive by Sunday, which is more than 10 degrees above normal for early March!