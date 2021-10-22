Pattern turns wet again with first of two potent autumn storms arriving Sunday

Soggy and damp conditions Friday lead to the coolest calendar day so far this season and the first time we failed to reach 60-degrees since last May. The FIRST full calendar day below 60° this season is LATE. Normally falls/occurs on October 2nd. This year we were only days shy of the latest on record set October 29, 1963.

Clouds we stubborn and light rain has been falling most of the day. While temperatures have barely moved they will remain cool this evening but fall later tonight into the lower 40s as drier air slowly arrives. Our take is that lowest levels will remain moist and fog and drizzle will linger into early Saturday morning.

Sunshine and dry time will be limited to Saturday as the first of two autumn storms arrives. Rain & thunderstorms along with gusty winds plus a large temp spread leads to an interesting end to weekend. The rain could become quite heavy and with enough energy aided by a strong jet stream, a few strong to severe storms could develop later Sunday especially along an near the warm front that will nudge north during the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center currently has out looked a portion of Indiana for the threat of severe storms, an area that could be expanded in later forecasts.

The prospects for heavy rain and rainfall totals continues to grow and the number are eye-catching. Off machines late Friday, heavy rainfall totals are looking more likely, exceeding 3″ in some locations by late Sunday and early Monday morning. This is not a final take a look for revised forecasts this weekend. We will have a new update Saturday morning.

First autumn storm of the week arrives Sunday

Second potent autumn storms arrives late week.