Pick of the week; second heat wave days away

Skies are clear and temperatures are extremely comfortable to begin a new workweek! After a weekend that brought some strong storms and warm temperatures, the weather pattern has turned more stable and slightly cooler. Today is the pick of the week with highs reaching the lower 80’s and a light wind from the north at 5-10 mph.

Additional sunshine on the way for Tuesday, while winds turn southeast and warmer temperatures return to the area with highs in the upper 80’s.

Hotter weather returns midweek, as this will mark the beginning of a second heat wave taking hold across the Ohio Valley. With the heat and humidity comes daily storm chances too, starting Wednesday evening. 90’s will be likely with daily storm chances through Saturday, while Sunday could be the hottest of 2020.