We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds this Sunday morning around the area. The cloud cover is going to track over the state through midday, and skies will brighten by the afternoon. Temperatures should also rise a few degrees more compared to Saturday when highs didn’t exceed 80° in many locations. Highs will reach into the lower 80s this afternoon!

Quiet conditions will persist tonight and Monday with higher pressure building back into the Midwest. It will also mark the beginning of a quick warmup as highs climb back into the mid-80s Monday afternoon.

Even warmer and more humid conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures nearing 90-degrees again. The weather pattern will also turn more unsettled, which will bring more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The storm chances on Tuesday remain low, but the coverage ramps up on Wednesday as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley.