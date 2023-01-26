Areas of light snow will continue today, as colder air slowly works in through the day. Any snowfall amounts should range between a dusting to 1″ at best in spots. Even though snowfall amounts will remain light, minor accumulations could create slick spots underfoot on untreated roads. Be sure to pay attention to various bridges and overpasses!

Temperatures will be slowly dropping into the upper 20s this afternoon, as winds remain breezy from the southwest at 10-15 mph, as snow showers blow in off and on through the early evening.

Friday may bring some limited sunshine through the morning hours before clouding back up in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will remain seasonal with a chance for a few showers/snow showers in the evening. Roads should be fine through the evening, as any mixed precipitation will melt on contact.

The weekend brings more clouds on Saturday while dry conditions hold in the area. Sunday brings a rain to snow changeover through the day with temperatures slowly falling. Only minor accumulations are expected at this time by Sunday evening.