Dangerous hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3pm Wednesday near Captiva Island in southwest Florida. High wind, heavy rain and surf continues into the night

Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3:00 pm Wednesday north of Captiva near Cayo Costa, FL as a category 4 storm. This is the third category four or higher storm in the past five years to hit Florida, most recently Michael (2018) and Erma (2017). Just after 4pm, gusts reached over 120 mph at Punta Gorda, the location of the mainland landfall before power was lost to the device. Incredible gusts were also measured at Cape Coral (110 mph) and Ft Myers (98 mph).

STILL GOING

Ian is a terribly slow mover and southwest Florida has to endure at least another 12 hours of hurricane force winds! After sunrise Friday, winds will still gust but sustained winds will be lowering. Power outage will likely grow through the night as the northeast bound storm just slowly chugs along.

Water is on the rise and that will be the most devastating aspect of this storm. Essentially, the ocean has risen 6 feet or HIGHER along the coast inundating the coast and even submerging some barrier islands. Add heavy rainfall on top of that and some areas may take weeks, months and perhaps even years to recover. Currently a CAT 4 storm with sustained winds of 145 and gust to 190mph or equivalent to an EF2 tornado.

BACK HOME AGAIN

Early Wednesday morning produced lows in the middle 30s, as cool as 34° in Crawfordsville. These chilly mornings continue, and are early for this time of the year. The low in Indianapolis of 42° is the normal for October 25th! Another night in the 30s is likely and more likely in more of our outlying communities. While no advisories are issued, PATCHY FROST is possible Thursday.

Despite the chill, beautiful weather is here as we end the work week with nearly full-on sunshine the next two afternoons. Clouds from Ian spread north starting Saturday along with a few stronger breezes on Sunday but rainfall from the storm is looking less and less likely.

We’re closing the month on a cool streak, but warmer days are on the horizon. Average high to end the month is 72-degrees and we may be exceeding that Friday and on multiple days in the opening two weeks of October. Do not write off some warm afternoons just yet.