Prepare for dense fog Thursday morning; tracking a taste of summer this afternoon

Prepare for thick for this Thursday morning! You will want to give yourself more time to head into work or school today due to the low visibility in spots around the state. The visibility could even fall below a quarter mile on the interstates and county roads through the morning rush hour.

As a result, the National Weather Service has placed much of central Indiana under a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. Breaks in the clouds and stronger winds late in the morning will help improve the conditions across the area.

It is a mild morning around the state with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a taste of summer today now that a warm front is situated over northern Indiana. Behind the boundary, southerly winds will pick up in speeds with gusts up to 30 mph.

The warm air streaming into Indiana will help boost temperatures near 80° this afternoon! Average highs for the date are in the mid-60s, meaning the weather is going to be unseasonably warm today and tomorrow.

You can expect another warm day at the close of the workweek. However, an inbound cold front will bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Thunderstorms will form along the boundary Friday afternoon and some could potentially turn strong as the activity travels over east central Indiana. Main threats include gusty winds and heavy rain.

Temperatures are going to tumble behind the system and highs will only reach into the 50s Saturday afternoon. There should still be plenty of dry time to enjoy this weekend with a few showers coming back into the mix by Sunday evening.