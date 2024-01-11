Today will bring a nice change in the weather pattern with dry conditions and some sunshine to return across the state. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, but the southwest flow will bring our afternoon temperatures back into the middle to lower 40s for our area. Enjoy and take advantage of the dry, milder conditions.

After midnight, a brief area of snow will arrive before changing to all rain. Some slushy accumulations will be expected, especially north of downtown before sunrise. Roads will improve as temperatures slowly warm through mid-morning, as the slushiness melts away in the steadier rain.

Friday brings healthy rainfall to the state! Some flooding issues may arise north of Indianapolis where rainfall could reach 2″ in spots. In downtown, rainfall should range between 1″ and 1.25″ through the late afternoon with air temperatures hovering in the middle 40s.

Friday night, snow returns but moisture will be pulling away from the state. Snowfall totals may reach up to 2″ in spots for our area (mainly north of Indy) through Saturday morning. Regardless of how much snow falls, roads will be slick on Saturday morning, as air temperatures drop into the 20s.

Arctic air will drive in the coldest air in 13 months for Indianapolis and pockets of light snow and flurries will continue into early next week.