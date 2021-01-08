Quiet pattern continues; mid-month shakeup

It’s a cloudy close to the week but skies should brighten up some as we head into the weekend. However, for some, it will look better than others. A temperature inversion that’s been impacting us throughout the week, continues to keep moisture trapped at the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing these cloudy skies.

Temperatures have barely moved on Friday, also thanks to our temperature inversion. We started off the in the low 30s and peaked during the afternoon a couple degrees higher. The rest of Friday evening will remain quiet and calm as temperatures don’t fluctuate much, staying rather steady in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Our Colts take on the Bills in Buffalo Saturday. It’s going to be great weather for the game with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. In fact, that forecast will be rather similar here in central Indiana on Saturday. The only difference is that some locations here will likely get a little more sunshine around the area while highs still only peak in the mid 30s. Unfortunately, not everyone gets to see the blue sky as we head into afternoon. More sunshine is likely to break through in our north and eastern counties, meanwhile, clouds will still linger through our south and western counties.

Our weather pattern remains very quiet as we move into the second week of the year. It’s not until late next week that we finally get another dive in the polar jet stream to bring us some colder air and snow chances to close the week. Stay tuned!