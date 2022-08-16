Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cooler to open your Tuesday morning! Drier air (lower dew points) has seeped into the area, allowing for a fresher, cleaner start. This is making for a great start and a beautiful sunrise. Expect another incredible day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, light northeasterly winds and low humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s, uncommon for August in Indiana! Enjoy…

Expect an incredible night ahead with skies clearing and temperatures cooling in the overnight. The Indians are back in town and the weather looks great at Victory Field.

More of the same is expected for Wednesday through Friday, although temperatures will tick up slowly to end the workweek with a return to more seasonal highs of 85°.

The weekend brings a return to rain and storms chances both days on Saturday and Sunday. For now, Saturday looks more active than Sunday. Expect updates on timing in the days ahead.